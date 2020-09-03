Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Ballwin man

BALLWIN, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a 74-year-old Ballwin man who went missing late Wednesday afternoon.

According to county police, Richard Pierson was last seen leaving his home in the 700 block of Arbor Ridge Court just before noon. He was headed to a dentist appointment but did not arrive.

Pierson, who was previously diagnosed with dementia, spoke with his wife by phone around 5 p.m. and told her he was driving northbound on Highway 141.

Authorities pinged Pierson’s cellphone, which indicated he was near 607 Old Highway 141 at 6:15 p.m. Since then, Pierson’s cellphone has not reported his location and he’s failed to contact his wife.

Pierson is described as a white man, standing 6’ tall and weighing 208 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes, wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He’s driving a grey 2011 Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license plates BC1A2C.

Anyone who has seen Pierson or his vehicle should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.