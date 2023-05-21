MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The Maryland Heights Police Department issued an endangered silver advisory Sunday for a missing 82-year-old.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred in the 11900 block of Autumn Trace Court at 3:45 p.m.

Police said Frank Williams left his home in a 1977 red and white Chevrolet El Camino with Missouri plates 06358H and has not been seen since.

Frank Delano Williams

Williams stands six feet tall and weights approximately 220 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes, and wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Williams has dementia and is hard of hearing, police said.

Anyone who has seen or has knowledge of Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700 (ext. 1).