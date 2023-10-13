NORMANDY, Mo. – An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for a man reported missing after he left a Normandy nursing home.

The Normandy Police Department is searching for 62-year-old Edward Francis.

Francis is described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black veteran’s hat, a dark zip-up hoodie and dark jeans.

Police say Francis has been diagnosed with dementia and other health issues. He was seen leaving the nursing home on foot and previously told staff about wanting to go to Ohio.

If you have any information on Francis’ whereabouts, contact the Normandy Police Department at 636-529-8210.