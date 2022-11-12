The Owensville Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for William Lembeck, an elderly man who went missing Friday.

OWENSVILLE, Mo. – The Owensville Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for an elderly man who went missing Friday.

Police say William J. Lembeck, 79, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday as he was leaving the Victorina Place of Owensville Senior Living Facility. He signed out of the facility, but did not return when expected. Police say he is in the early stages of dementia.

Lembeck is described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a hat, a plaid button up shirt and blue jeans.

Police are looking for a Maroon 2017 GMC Acadia with expired Missouri license plate number 069HRC in connection with his disappearance. Investigators say he previously lived in the St. Louis area, though it’s not clear where he might be.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the Owensville Police Department at 573-437-7770.