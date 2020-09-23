Endangered SILVER advisory issued for missing St. Charles County man

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Police Department issued an endangered SILVER advisory Wednesday afternoon for a 78-year-old with dementia.

According to the alert, officers responded to a missing person call in the 5300 block of Precious Stone Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Police learned Willie Terry left his home and said he was going to work. Terry previously worked for Boeing in Hazelwood. However, he’s been retired for two decades.

Terry has been diagnosed with dementia and other medical issues that require medication.

Terry’s is driving a black 2002 Buick Park Avenue with Missouri license plates SB4A9B.

Police described Terry as a Black man, standing 5’9” tall and weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who’s seen Terry or his vehicle should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Charles County Police Department directly at 636-949-3057.