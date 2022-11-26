WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Authorities have issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a Wentzville man reported missing.

Thomas C. Koch, 79, was reported missing around 5 a.m. Saturday and last seen in the 3000 block of Green Gables Circle.

Investigators say Koch walked away from home in the early morning hours and has not returned. Police say he is diagnosed with dementia and walks hunched over.

Koch was described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 160 pounds with gray hair, a gray mustache and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sock hat, a beige and brown winter coat and blue jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Wentzville Police Department at 636-639-2150 or your nearest law enforcement agency.