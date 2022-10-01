MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing out of Montgomery County.

John Olds Sr., 66, was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday in Jonesburg, Missouri, about an hour west of St. Louis.

Authorities say Olds is diagnosed with dementia and diabetes and has a history of walking away. He was last seen at a Fast Lane gas station in Jonesburg, Missouri, and police believe he is without his medications.

Olds is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 911, your nearest law enforcement agency or call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 573-564-3378.