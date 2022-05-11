ST. LOUIS – The field of candidates running in Missouri’s August primary to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is long.

Some political analysts predict an endorsement from former President Donald Trump could boost one of the Republican candidates over the top. David Kimball, UMSL political science professor, believes an endorsement would help, though he said, “It’s not a guarantee of victory.”

Trump-backed candidate Charles Herbster, who lost his bid to win a primary in Nebraska. There are other Trump-backed candidates who have won, including author J.D. Vance in Ohio.

Ken Warren, Saint Louis University professor of political science, believes a Trump endorsement could make a big difference in Missouri. Trump won the state overwhelming during the last two presidential elections.

Warren also doubts an endorsement is coming anytime soon. He points out the primary is not until August.

“It would only be foolish of him to come out with an endorsement now because anything could happen to that candidate,” Warren said.