Enjoy exclusive hours with military ID tomorrow at Six Flags St. Louis

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags is teaming up with T-Mobile to honor the nation’s current and retired military members.
Saturday is Military Appreciation Day at the park.
Veterans and their families are invited to enjoy exclusive ride time after the park closes.
To participate, present your military ID at the T-Mobile truck inside the park across from Johnny Rockets.
Guests will receive an event wristband that gives them special access to exclusive ride time on select rides from 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
