MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – For some, the most important meal of the day might include waffles. For others, waffles are more of a delicacy.

In Maplewood, perhaps fittingly with Maple syrup as a common waffle topping, the latter takes the title of the best waffle in Missouri. Foodies can enjoy it at The Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream at 7376 Manchester Road.

Eat This, Not That! recently released its “Best Waffles in Every State” list, highlighting places enjoyed for breakfast, dinner and speciality treats.

The report offered the following brief review of The Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream:

“The only thing you need to know about this place is that a jalapeño cornbread waffle exists! This waffle is topped with cheddar cheese, chorizo, cilantro, and both maple and spicy syrup.”

Boardwalk opened its first St. Louis-area restaurant in 2017 and moved to its Maplewood location in 2020. There are also Boardwalk locations in South County and Soulard, and the company is also working on a Grand Center location, according to its website.