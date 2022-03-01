Enjoy music all summer long with the 2022 Live Nation Lawn Pass

ST. LOUIS- Live Nation announces today that Lawn Pass will be available at 30 venues for the 2022 summer concert season, which is on pace to be one of the biggest in history. With a Lawn Pass, fans can attend concerts at their local amphitheater music venue all summer long, including sold out shows even at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland, Heights.

For only $199 (plus fees), music fans who are able to snag one of the limited edition passes will have access to an incredible lineup of various acts across county, rock, pop, hip-hop, and much more.

Passes will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 1st at 10am PT at LawnPass.LiveNation.com, while supplies last.

Participating Amphitheaters include:

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix AZ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VI)

Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA) – Formerly Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)

The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VI)

Waterfront Music Pavilion (Camden, NJ) – Formerly BB&T Pavilion

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)

For more information, concert lineups, and to purchase your exclusive pass to your local amphitheater, go to LawnPass.LiveNation.com today.