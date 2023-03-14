ST. LOUIS – March 14th is celebrated locally as 314 Day in the St. Louis area.
On this day, the St. Louis region celebrates everything that makes the 314 coverage area unique. 314 Day was first widely-recognized in 2006 by Terrell “Young Dip” Evans, and “Tatum Polk.”
FOX 2 fans recently chimed in about some of their favorite things about the St. Louis region, mentioning attractions like the Saint Louis Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the abundant college scene, local foods like toasted ravioli and, of course, the city’s four professional sports teams.
In addition to 314 representing the common St. Louis area code, the numbers also represent the first three numbers in the value of “Pi,” further leading to some deals on pizzas around the area.
Some St. Louis area businesses and organizations are adding to the celebrations with 314 Day-only deals and events. Here a brief look at some of those can’t-miss specials.
“314 Day” specials and events
- Budweiser Biergarten: Starting today at 3:14 p.m. – $3.14 beers at the Budweiser Biergarten at the Anheuser-Busch Tour Center. Also, guests can enjoy $6 cheese pizzas and $8 meat or veggie pizzas.
- Lion’s Choice: Order a large concrete for $3.14. Click the preceding link for coupon.
- Cardinals Flash Sale: Purchase tickets to select April weekday games for $3.14.
- Imo’s Pizza: Buy any regular-priced medium, large or extra-large pizza and get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14. Use promo code “314DAY” on your order.
- Schnucks: Two pie slices are available for $3.14 through Tuesday.
- Butler’s Pantry: Three whole pies available for $20 with pick-up. Lemon, cherry or chocolate creme.
- 314 Day Neighborhood Crawl: Various pub deals around several neighborhoods of St. Louis, North County and West County. Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood is offering $3.14 pints and half-price pizza pies.
- Sole Survivor: $31.40 for a premium pair of leather gloves
- Sugarwitch x Wine Down: Wine Down Cafe will offer ice cream sandwiches at its restaurant on Tuesday, plus a 14% discount at Sugarwitch for anyone who brings a Wine Down receipt dated from March 10 to March 14.
- 3.14 Mile Routes: Self-Guided Walks and Bike Rides around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County are marked with 3.14-mile route markers, near the distance of a 5K.
- 314 Day Press Play Concert: Murphy Lee, The Tics and Dirty Muggs are all taking the main stage at Ballpark Village for a show that runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check the preceding link for ticket details.
- 314 Day Experience – Work and Leisure: Event celebrates St. Louis eats, drinks, culture, pride, music and people. It runs from 6-9:30 p.m. Check the preceding link for ticket details.
And whatever activities or deals you enjoy for 314 Day, make sure you use the hashtags #STLMade and #314Day on social media.