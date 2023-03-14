ST. LOUIS – March 14th is celebrated locally as 314 Day in the St. Louis area.

On this day, the St. Louis region celebrates everything that makes the 314 coverage area unique. 314 Day was first widely-recognized in 2006 by Terrell “Young Dip” Evans, and “Tatum Polk.”

FOX 2 fans recently chimed in about some of their favorite things about the St. Louis region, mentioning attractions like the Saint Louis Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the abundant college scene, local foods like toasted ravioli and, of course, the city’s four professional sports teams.

In addition to 314 representing the common St. Louis area code, the numbers also represent the first three numbers in the value of “Pi,” further leading to some deals on pizzas around the area.

Some St. Louis area businesses and organizations are adding to the celebrations with 314 Day-only deals and events. Here a brief look at some of those can’t-miss specials.

