ST. LOUIS – Most people went back to work after the long holiday weekend, but there were still a few out and about braving the cold temperatures.

The St. Louis Zoo had its fair share of visitors this afternoon, despite the wind chill.

“I’m babysitting. And I decided to take the kids out to the zoo today. We were debating between the science center and the zoo,” Breana Vahey said. “I said, ‘Let’s go to the zoo,’ because I haven’t been in a while. It’s nice weather, actually. And it’s sunny, so you really can’t tell.”

Some zoo guests had extended their holiday weekend, sharing the St. Louis charm with out-of-town family. Despite being from the west, they were prepared for the cold.

“They were expecting it. They were swimming two days ago in a lake. In Grafton. So yeah,” Angie Sperr said.

Out-of-towners also enjoyed Steinberg Skating Rink. St. Louis native Chris Mitchell brought his family from California to skate. He remembers just how cold it can get here.

“Nah. I was born here. So, I’m used to it. I don’t know if they’re used to it,” he said.

And the key to staying warm during a St. Louis winter?

“Stay warm. Dress warm,” Mitchell said.

“The little hot pads that you can heat up. You open them up and they’re hot. It’s somewhere in here. Anyway, these are good,” Sperr said.