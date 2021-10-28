Enterprise Center and other city buildings vandalized Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – The Enterprise Center was damaged early Thursday morning, among other city buildings.

Clean-up was taking place just outside of the Blues team store when FOX 2’s reporter Chris Regnier arrived at the scene at 6:00 a.m.

Blues security officials said two large windows outside of the team store were broken at approximately 2:40 a.m. Officials said at least one vandal stole multiple jerseys being worn by manikins. Police have one suspect in custody.

Officials said the Enterprise Center was the last of four different locations that had windows broken early Thursday morning. Windows were also broken at City Hall, the Office of the Medical Examiner, and at the crime lab. The Office of the Medical Examiner and the crime lab are in the same building located at 1300 Clark. Authorities said the crime lab is secured. So no one would have had quick access to any critical evidence being stored in that facility.

Security at the Enterprise Center said the suspect used a scooter and chunks of concrete to break the windows there. Police were able to track the suspect through Downtown cameras and have connected him with all four downtown break-ins. The suspect was also seen on surveillance video at the Blues team store.

The Office of the Medical Examiner had its windows broken at approximately 2:30 a.m. There were bricks on the sidewalk near those windows when FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell arrived at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.