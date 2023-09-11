ST. LOUIS – In cities across the nation, people will pause and remember the tragedy of 9/11 on Monday. Here in the bi-state area, there are several events happening to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

The Missouri Community Service Commission, in partnership with the St. Louis Area Foodbank and the St. Louis Blues, hosts the ‘9/11 Day of Service.’ Volunteers will gather together to pack meals for as many as 400,000 people who are in need.

It’s happening from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. FOX 2’s Blair Ledet will bring you a live report from that event.