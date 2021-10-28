Enterprise Center, St. Louis City buildings vandalized

ST. LOUIS – Two big windows at the Blues team store were shattered early Thursday morning. Crews cleaned up the area, trying to get all of the glass cleared away ahead of tonight’s Blues game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Security officials with the Enterprise Center tell Fox 2 the incident here happened just before 2:45 a.m. One suspect allegedly used a scooter and big chunks of concrete to break out the two windows.

Two Blues jerseys were stolen off of mannequins that were on display just inside the team store. Security officials say city police caught the suspect as he tried to get away from here.

That arrest happened near the Metrolink station just across the street. The Enterprise Center wasn’t the only facility hit.

Authorities tell Fox 2 that just before the incident, windows also were broken out at the city Medical Examiner’s Office, the city Police Crime Lab and also at City Hall. The Crime Lab is right next door to the Medical Examiner’s building.

Fox 2 has learned there is damage to multiple windows at both the Medical Examiner’s office and the Crime Lab building, including the glass on both front doors.

Security officials say they do have surveillance video of this incident, but they are not releasing them at this time. City police have been tracking the suspect through other downtown security cameras.

The suspect is now in custody.