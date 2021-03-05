Enterprise Holdings purchase over $400,000 in local restaurant gift cards for employee appreciation day

ST. LOUIS – Enterprise Holdings is celebrating its 80,000 employees worldwide by giving out $100 gift cards to local restaurants. In total, the company has committed a total of $8 million to restaurants around the world, including in St. Louis.

In the St. Louis region, Enterprise Holdings ( including Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car brands) said they purchased more than 4,500 $100 gift cards to restaurants including Crown Candy Kitchen, Bait, Russell’s, Gioia’s Deli, The Block, Peel Pizza, and more.

The company said the goal was to support small businesses and the rich cultures of local communities.