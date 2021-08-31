Entertainment complex ‘Chicken N Pickle’ being built in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – An indoor and outdoor family entertainment complex is going to be built near the Katy Trail in St. Charles County called Chicken N’ Pickle.

The complex will have a restaurant, bar, several pickleball courts, and yard games.

It will be built just south of I-70 in St. Charles on a 120-acre site that sits near the Katy Trail and Historic Main Street. The business said the opening will create over 150 jobs.

This will be the company’s seventh location. There are others in Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma.

It is unknown at this time when the groundbreaking will happen.