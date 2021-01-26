Entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis gives Steve’s Hot Dogs $20,000 to serve those in need

ST. LOUIS – Marcus Lemonis, best known for his show “The Profit” has given St. Louis’ own Steve’s Hot Dogs $20,000 to prepare meals for the community.

Lemonis launched the “Plating Change” program through the Lemon-Aid Foundation with a $1M donation to help support local restaurants and communities.

During an Instagram Live Plating Change session, Lemonis gave $100,000 to small businesses, including Steve’s Hot Dogs to fill an order to feed community members in need.

This $20,000 “large catering order” came after the restaurant expressed financial hardships because of the pandemic.

Steve’s Hot Dogs will be partnering with local organizations in the community to fulfill this order, including:

Tent Mission

Zion Lutheran Church

St. Joseph Food Pantry

Wesley House

St. Patrick’s Center

South County YMCA Program

“My goal is to keep Main Street USA alive and well during the economic troubles that COVID-19 has brought to our small business owners,” said Lemonis. “I also want to thank the restaurants and staff that have unselfishly supported this initiative to feed our most vulnerable community members.”

To donate to the program, visit wck.org/platingchange.