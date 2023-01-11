The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) logo is displayed on a door at its headquarters on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

ST. LOUIS – One St. Louis-area business will pay thousands to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over federal lead-based paint violations.

The EPA has fined Askins Development Group LLC, which is accused of violating the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.

According to the EPA, the company did not comply with regulations intended to reduce the hazards of lead-based paint exposure and will pay around $42,000. The EPA say Askins Development Group also did not respond to multiple attempts to engage in discussions to resolve the violations and did not answer after administrative complaints.

“Lead is a pernicious contaminant that is particularly harmful to children, and renovation companies that violate lead-based paint regulations must be held accountable,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division via a news release. “EPA will vigorously pursue recalcitrant violators who refuse to resolve noncompliance in a cooperative way.”

Such violations happen when a company that performs home renovations, or hires subcontractors, does not meet at least one of the following practices:

Obtaining certification from EPA prior to performing renovations

Compliance with lead safety practices

Proper retention of records

Notification to homeowners about the hazards of renovation-related lead exposure

The EPA says, when lead contaminates dust from chipped or peeling lead-based paint in buildings finished prior to 1978, it can cause elevated blood lead levels in children. Lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint deteriorates.

Infants and children are particularly vulnerable to lead-based paint exposure because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do, and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead. Children can be exposed from multiple sources and may experience irreversible and lifelong health effects.

The EPA also fined Superior Restoration and Construction LLC of Overland Park, Kansas for similar violations.