ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis-area businesses will pay thousands to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over federal lead-based paint violations.

The EPA has fined CertaPro Painters in Florissant, Chaney Windows and Doors LLC in Maryland Heights and three Kansas City-area businesses accused of violating the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.

According to the EPA, the companies did not comply with regulations intended to reduce the hazards of lead-based paint exposure and will pay $132,000 collectively as a result.

Such violations happen when a company that performs home renovations, or hires subcontractors, does not meet at least one of the following practices:

Obtaining certification from EPA prior to performing renovations

Compliance with lead safety practices

Proper retention of records

Notification to homeowners about the hazards of renovation-related lead exposure

The EPA says, when lead contaminates dust from chipped or peeling lead-based paint in buildings finished prior to 1978, it can cause elevated blood lead levels in children. Lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint deteriorates.

Infants and children are particularly vulnerable to lead-based paint exposure because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do, and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead. Children can be exposed from multiple sources and may experience irreversible and lifelong health effects.

The EPA also fined Kansas City’s Brasstacks Inc. and Two States Exteriors LLC companies, in addition to Lenexa, Kansas’ Window Nation LLC, for similar violations.