ST. LOUIS – The EPA is hosting another one of its free sessions in St. Louis, focusing on lead exposure and awareness.

Attendees can learn more about its impact. The meeting will also focus on actions to prevent lead exposure and poisoning, especially in children.

In March, a study showed more than 170 million Americans were exposed to high lead levels as children between 1950 and 1981.

Tuesday’s meeting is from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Courtyard By Marriott Hotel on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis.