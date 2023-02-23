ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The EPA is hosting a community meeting in St. Charles on Thursday night to talk about groundwater contamination.

The city shut down six of its seven water wells. The EPA said Ameren is to blame for the contamination, and they must now pay for the cleanup.

They’ll have an update on field sampling done to identify the source of the contamination. Ameren shared that they’re committed to working with the EPA to address the situation.

Thursday night’s meeting is at 6:00 p.m. at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish Gym.