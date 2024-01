ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The EPA is hosting two public meetings Tuesday on Coldwater Creek.

The area was contaminated by radioactive waste in the 1940’s and 1950s, which was part of the government’s effort to develop atomic weapons. The EPA has been working for years to try to remediate the problems along the creek.

Tuesday’s meetings are to provide a ‘technical assistance needs assessment.’ The meetings are at the Hazelwood Civic Center from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.