ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles City locals are gathering Thursday night to discuss concerns about contaminated water.

The city has shut down four water wells over time, due to harmful chemicals found in the soil and groundwater.

St. Charles officials shared that the problem goes back to chemicals used by Ameren to clean a power plant decades ago. Ameren Missouri has said it has taken steps to prevent contaminants from impacting drinking water.

The city is directing its frustration toward the Environmental Protection Agency. Locals can voice their concerns during a meeting Thursday night from 6:00 p.n. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Hall in Blanchette Park.

The EPA will be there, along with representatives from a few state agencies.