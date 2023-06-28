HAZELWOOD, Mo. – EPA officials responded to a chemical spill Tuesday near the St. Louis Lambert Airport, one believed to be connected with the Boeing Corporation.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency was notified of a release of chromium compounds from a Boeing-operated wastewater treatment plant.

Officials say Boring worked with the EPA to stop the release and implement a sampling strategy from wastewater on-site. Parts of Coldwater Creek were also sampled to evaluate any potential impacts.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is assessing any potential impacted areas.

According to the EPA, initial reports revealed that hexavalent chromium (Cr VI) was released from the plant. Follow-up reports indicated that around 1,000-gallons of wastewater was most likely contaminated with trivalent chromium (Cr III).

The EPA says the situation does not present an immediate threat to life.