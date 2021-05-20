ER doctors see rise in child injuries in ATV crashes

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The rising number of children injured in ATV accidents is sending a wave of worry and concern through hospital emergency rooms.

At Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital emergency room, 80 children have been treated since January 2020.

Jamie Allman’s son, Aidan, was hurt in an ATV accident.

“He was bleeding profusely,” Allman said.

The 14-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash while visiting a friend’s farm. Aidan was a passenger on this vehicle when the driver apparently lost control and crashed.

“It was painful. It was miserable,” Allman said. “It took a long time for him to recover.”

Aidan spent several months in rehabilitation. His leg was sliced open and he needed many painful skin grafts. His father said he could have died.

At Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital the average age of a child involved in an ATV accident is 9, even though doctors and safety experts say no one under 16 should drive one.

“Of those kids who’ve come in, only 24% of them have been wearing a helmet, which is crucial in preventing head injuries and death,” said Josh Dugal, who knows a lot about childhood trauma and works at Cardinal Glennon.

There’s a variety of off-road vehicles, some are used by farmers and some for recreation. People in medicine refer to all of them as ATVs.

“A lot of people think ATVs are toys. They are not toys,” said Dr. Lindsay Clukies, an ER physician at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Missouri state troopers report almost 250 people were injured and 23 people died in ATV type accidents in 2020.

“Just to see the anguish on the parent’s face, the worry you see in their eye, it really hits home to a lot of us,” said Trooper Cpl. Dallas Thompson, Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Dr. Clukies said the most common injuries are broken arms or legs. They do see a significant number of head injuries.

“Within a matter of moments, an ATV can turn over,” Dugal said.

He said some ATV dealers offer safety courses for families. The University of Missouri Extension has safety advice on its web site and instructors visit schools to teach young people.

“Age is certainly a big contributor to accidents and driving something you’re not completely capable of operating,” said Kent Shannon, who works for the University of Missouri Extension.

Two years later, Aidan, now 16, is back to normal playing football, baseball, and basketball.

“ATVs, if you’re not careful with them, they’re dangerous by any stretch,” Allman said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News