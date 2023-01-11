ST. LOUIS – Eric Church is bringing his The Outsiders Revival Tour to St. Louis this summer. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is hosting the event, July 15, 2023. Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline are special guests.

Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates

April 14* Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Tortuga Music Festival

June 17* Santa Rosa, Calif. / Sonoma County Fairgrounds Country Summer Music Festival

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater Elle King

June 23 Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre | Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 24 Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center | Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 30 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium | Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 1 Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 7 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake | Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 14 Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center | Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 15 St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 28 Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 29 Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater | Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 4 Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park Cody Jinks

Aug. 5 Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live Cody Jinks

Aug. 11 Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center Cody Jinks

Aug. 12 Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Cody Jinks

Aug. 13* Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds Iowa State Fair

Aug. 18 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 19 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center Whiskey Myers

Aug. 26 Camden N.J. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Sept. 8 Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 9 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 15 Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 16 Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen

Sept. 22 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Sept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Oct. 7* Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway Country Thunder Bristol

Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, and a four-time CMA Award winner. His latest project, Heart & Soul, is available now.