ST. LOUIS – Eric Church is bringing his The Outsiders Revival Tour to St. Louis this summer. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is hosting the event, July 15, 2023. Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline are special guests.
FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day next week.
Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates
- April 14* Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Tortuga Music Festival
- June 17* Santa Rosa, Calif. / Sonoma County Fairgrounds Country Summer Music Festival
- June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater Elle King
- June 23 Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre | Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
- June 24 Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center | Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
- June 30 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium | Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade
- July 1 Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade
- July 7 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
- July 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake | Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
- July 14 Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center | Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline
- July 15 St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline
- July 28 Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
- July 29 Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater | Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
- Aug. 4 Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park Cody Jinks
- Aug. 5 Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live Cody Jinks
- Aug. 11 Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center Cody Jinks
- Aug. 12 Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Cody Jinks
- Aug. 13* Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds Iowa State Fair
- Aug. 18 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
- Aug. 19 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
- Aug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center Whiskey Myers
- Aug. 26 Camden N.J. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 8 Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
- Sept. 9 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
- Sept. 15 Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters
- Sept. 16 Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen
- Sept. 22 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers
- Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers
- Oct. 7* Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway Country Thunder Bristol
Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, and a four-time CMA Award winner. His latest project, Heart & Soul, is available now.