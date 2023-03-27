ST. LOUIS – Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is set to stop in St. Louis for a limited series of concert across the U.S. The Enterprise Center is hosting one of the five concerts Tuesday, September 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m.

Jimmie Vaughan, and others are special guests during the tour. These are the only North American dates for Clapton in 2023.

Eric Clapton 2023 North American tour dates

September 8 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

September 10 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

September 12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

September 14 Minneapolis, MN Xcel Energy Center

September 16 Denver, CO Ball Arena