Eric Greitens announces Senate bid for Blunt’s seat

ST. LOUIS – Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has entered the race to succeed Roy Blunt in the US Senate.

The former governor made the announcement Monday afternoon during an interview on FOX News.

Blunt will not seek reelection in 2022. The two-term senator said he was retiring from political life in a news conference two weeks ago.

Blunt was previously asked if he had any advice for his replacement. He said lawmakers should not waste time on issues lacking support.

“Too many politicians have rushed to create this huge list of what they’ll never do, which means when they get there, they never get anything done,” he said.

Greitens, 46, resigned as governor in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and an investigation into his former charity, “The Mission Continues.” He was elected in 2016.

Democratic State Senator Scott Sifton previously announced he intended to challenge Blunt. Several other Democrats indicated they could run. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and State Senator Brian Williams shared messages indicating they will examine how they can best serve the state.