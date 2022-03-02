Eric Greitens takes early lead among GOP in US Senate race, according to new poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is the early leader in a crowded Missouri Senate primary race, according to a new poll.

The poll by the Trafalgar Group shows if the Republican primary for U.S. Senate were held tomorrow, 30.5% of respondents would vote for Greitens.

This is how the field stacks up, according to the poll:

Eric Greitens — 30.5%

Eric Schmidt — 23%

Vicky Hartzler — 16.6%

Billy Long — 6.0%

Mark McCloskey — 4.6%

Other — 2.5%

Dave Schatz — 2.1%

Undecided — 14.6%

The sampling was taken from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24 and involved 1,026 respondents who will likely plan to vote in the 2022 GOP Primary later this year. Margin of error in the poll is 2.99%.

Nearly half of the people who responded to the poll came from the 65 and older age group. Just 1.7% of responders were younger voters between the ages of 18 and 24.

The overwhelming majority were white, with less than 10% representing minorities.

There are a total of nine candidates running for the Senate seat that will be open after Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement.

The Trafalgar Group’s poll only focused on the Republican primary, but the Democrat side is also a packed race. There are nine candidates on the ballot.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 2. The general election will take place Nov. 8.

FOX4 is your local election headquarters and will have continuing coverage online and on TV leading up to both the primary and the general election this year.