O’FALLON, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a campaign stop in O’Fallon, Missouri Wednesday.

He toured the Specialized Collision Center with Owner Jack Schroeder. While there, the Republican Senate candidate picked up an endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Business.

“That’s why I’m running to fight for guys like Jack and the NFIB who’s endorsing me here today,” Schmitt said. “They represent small businesses, and they’re the ones who’ve been hurt the most by high inflation and Biden’s policies.”

“Eric’s just proven that he’s gone to bat for small business time and time again, and we’re going to bat for him,” Missouri NFIB Director Brad Jones said.

Schmitt’s opponent, Democrat Trudy Busch-Valentine, is also on the campaign trail. She’s making several appearances in Kansas City Thursday, including meeting with the LGBTQ community, and health care professionals.

On Saturday afternoon, Valentine is holding a meet and greet at Jarville Greenhouse in Queeny Park from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.