‘Escape artist’ leaps to freedom on camera at the APA Adoption Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you’re looking to adopt a puppy, we know of one that is ready to get out of the shelter. One of our FOX 2 producers was looking at our Renewal by Andersen webcam inside the APA Adoption Center in Brentwood and spotted something unusual.

A four-legged escape artist was trying to jump the wall of his kennel. After a couple of tries she jumps into the kennel next to his. Then she jumps out altogether!

He roamed free for several minutes, seemingly trying to open the door until he was busted by a volunteer. We were so entertained by this pup that we had to get his story.

Houdini’s real name is Lola. She’s about 6 months old and has now been relocated to a higher security area.

You can always see the dogs up for adoption on the APA Puppy cam. Learn more about adopting a pet here (314) 645-4610.