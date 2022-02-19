‘Escape artist’ pup at APA Adoption Center has new place to call home

ST. LOUIS – A four-legged escape artist that jumped the wall of her kennel at the APA Adoption Center in Brentwood has a new place to call home.

It was announced in a Twitter post that six-month-old Lola was recently adopted. On Friday, one of our FOX 2 producers was looking at our Renewal by Andersen webcam inside the APA Adoption Center and noticed Lola trying to jump the wall of her kennel.

After a couple of tries, she jumped into the kennel next to hers, and then she jumped out altogether. She roamed free for several minutes until she was busted by a volunteer.

