Eureka Fire Protection District to bring superheroes to neighborhoods for Halloween

EUREKA, Mo. – Some of your favorite superheroes will be visiting Eureka neighborhoods Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Eureka Fire Protection District is partnering with the Eureka Police Department, Eureka Chamber of Commerce, and the Eureka Scarecrow Festival to host the superhero event.

According to the Eureka Fire Protection District, three fire trucks and three police cars will be visiting neighborhoods from 9 a.m. to noon.

The fire protection district is encouraging everyone to dress up in their Halloween costumes for this event.