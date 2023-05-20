EUREKA, Mo. – A fundraiser was held Saturday in support of the wounded Hermann officer Adam Sullentrup as he continues a lengthy road to recovery.

Sullentrup and officer Mason Griffith were at Casey’s gas station in Hermann, Missouri, on March 12 when they tried to take a man wanted on outstanding warrants into custody. Both officers were shot. Griffith died in the shooting, and Sullentrup is recovering from critical injuries.

A fundraiser Saturday was held at the Eureka-Pacific Elks Lodge. It included a barbecue dinner, cash bar, silent auctions and other events. Proceeds will benefit Sullentrup.

Family members and loved ones are grateful for the sustained support.

“The turnout has been amazing,” said Sullentrup’s cousin Jared Bollmer. “The support from the community is heartwarming, and it’s life-changing. I’ve never experienced strangers just loving. It’s been fantastic and we can’t say thank you enough to the community.”

Following the shooting in March, Sullentrup was in a medically-induced coma and underwent multiple surgeries. He is currently rehabbing at a facility in Colorado.