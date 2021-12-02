Eureka High School senior found dead near Highway 100 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has identified a young woman who was found dead early Tuesday morning in Pacific, Missouri.

According to Lt. Tom Wilkison, a Major Case Squad spokesman, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department were called to Highway 100 and Country Aire Lane around 7 a.m. after a person’s body was found next to a vehicle.

Law enforcement identified the woman as 18-year-old Kiley Kennedy. She was a senior at Eureka High School.

Kennedy’s death is being investigated as a homicide, Wilkison said.

The Rockwood School District has made arrangements for any student affected by Kennedy’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad Tip Line at 636-583-2560 (ext. 3002 or 3004) or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.