Eureka mayor says St. Louis County restrictions are ‘not likely to have significant effect’

EUREKA, Mo. – Now that the new COVID restrictions in St. Louis County are in effect multiple groups and people have been voicing their opinions, including the mayor of Eureka.

Mayor Sean Flower wrote in a Facebook post that the new policy “has little to no positive impact on health.”

Below is the mayor’s full statement.

I spoke with several local restaurant owners today. They all care about the safety and welfare of their customers and employees. In most cases their employees are their family, and their customers are their close friends. That is the nature of Eureka.

Covid discussions often turn into arguments about whether lives are more important than dollars. I personally think it’s much more complicated than that, but that’s for another day.

In this situation, we simply don’t have the issue, as this policy causes enormous damage to the people restricted, and has little to no positive impact on health.

The head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force stated on October 28th to St. Louis Public Radio that “Even if we did shut down restaurants and bars, I don’t know how much of an impact that would have on transmission, because there is so much now out in the community,” Garza said. “I’m sure we would have some, but how much in order to really turn or bend the curve? I’m not sure that that would be able to accomplish that.”

No County contiguous to St. Louis County, nor the City of St. Louis has taken the step to shutter indoor dining. Kansas City still allows 50% capacity.

No other leader in the area has taken these steps, so it will have little or no impact on the region covered by our hospitals. And even if they did adopt the policy regionally, this action would not bend the curve according to the task force.

As a government official, I understand the instinct to try and address a problem. What I don’t understand is taking action this harmful to people that will hurt small business and working people that need their jobs very much (cooks, serving staff, hosts) when this action is not likely to have significant effect.

I know many people that have the virus. I agree it is to be taken seriously. But we cannot simply crush people that can’t work from home, especially when it has no impact.

The City of Eureka will be working to support our local restaurants, and I appreciate all residents keeping their dining dollars here when they can.

Eureka Mayor Sean Flower via Facebook