ST. LOUIS – Eureka-native Clayton Echard‘s season of ‘The Bachelor’ is over, and he found love.

The live finale aired Tuesday night on ABC. This season was the first season the Bachelor was rejected and walked away single, but Clayton’s love story didn’t end there.

Echard said he was in love with all three finalists, Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey. On the episode prior to the finale, Susie told Clayton that if he had been intimate with either Susie or Rachel, she was going to have to be done with him. He had been intimate with both Rachel and Gabby. Ultimately, Clayton decided to do everything in his power to win Susie back.

In Iceland during the finale episode, Clayton decided to propose to Susie, but he still had to break up with Rachel and Gabby. He chose to talk to them together.

“Everybody deserves to have someone give them 100 percent of their heart and unfortunately I just can’t be that person for either of you because my heart is no longer here. It’s with Susie,” Clayton told Rachel and Gabby in Iceland.

After that conversation, Gabby went into another room and Rachel continued to sit on the couch. Clayton followed Gabby into a room and she said, “I actually don’t know who you are at all.” She felt “betrayed” by Clayton for not being more upfront.

Clayton went back over to Rachel, and as she was sobbing she said, “When you put me in this car today, I’m not going to just stop loving you and I promise you that when you look back on this, this is going to haunt you, the fact that you let me go.”

Ahead of proposing to Susie at the final rose ceremony, he said “There is hope here in this ring.” Susie was the only girl at the rose ceremony. Rachel and Gabby had already gone home.

“I have made the decision to leave Iceland alone,” Susie said at the rose ceremony. At that moment she thought it was over while Clayton said he saw forever with her.

Clayton walked her to the car, and he left filming a single man. But during the live finale, he said he went back to his normal life, and Susie reached out to him. During the live finale, Susie joined Clayton on the couch and officially announced that they are dating. The couple is moving in together in Virginia, Clayton left his job, and he sold his condo.

Gabby and Rachel are both next season’s Bachelorette. They will both be “The Bachelorette” for the entire season.