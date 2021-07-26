Eureka native could be on next season of ‘The Bachelorette’

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka native is in the running to be on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

It’s not a sure thing that Clayton, 28, will be on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” but the show’s Facebook page asked fans to leave a rose emoji for which man would get their first impression rose.

Clayton could be in the running for a shot at love with the 28-year-old teacher who was a contestant on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.” Michelle’s season premieres on Tuesday, October 19.

