Eureka shooting suspects arrested after 45-minute chase

EUREKA, Mo – St. Louis County police apprehended a pair of shooting suspects Sunday morning following a lengthy pursuit across several cities in the southwest part of the county.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, police responded to a shooting just after 9 a.m. in the 5300 block of Fox Creek Road in Eureka.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at that location. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. His injuries were not life-threatening.

A witness gave police a description of the suspects and their vehicle, Panus said.

Police located the vehicle—a white Nissan Sentra—near Highway 109 and Highway AB and gave chase.

The suspects led police on a pursuit through Wildwood, Ballwin, Pacific, and Gray Summit.

Panus said the suspects crashed into a telephone pole near Highway O and Highway AT in Franklin County. The pair were arrested and brought to a hospital for minor injuries suffered in the accident.

Police have not identified a possible motive for the shooting.