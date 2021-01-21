Eureka to issue liquor license refunds to restaurants

EUREKA, Mo. – Eureka businesses that have paid their liquor licenses for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 will now receive a refund.

Eureka Mayor Sean Flower signed the resolution Tuesday. The Board of Aldermen of the City of Eureka unanimously approved the resolution.

This move is Flower’s way of assisting the businesses most affected by COVID-19. Flower said a full-service restaurant will receive a $750 refund for 2020-2021 and another $750 refund for 2021-2022.

“We encourage other Cities and St. Louis County to consider taking this step. Most cities in our area and the County have received Cares Act funds, and this is a reasonable way to provide targeted relief to people and businesses that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic,” Flower said.