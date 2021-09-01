Evacuated dogs from New Orleans now available for adoption at Brentwood shelter

ST. LOUIS – Pets rescued from Hurricane Ida’s path in Louisiana will be finding new homes in the St. Louis area.

An Animal Protective Association (APA) van traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma to pick up six adult dogs and four puppies. They were evacuated to Tulsa from shelters in the New Orleans area.

The animals were waiting for adoption there were moved out to make room for pets that were displaced by the hurricane. The APA shelter in Brentwood is already full of pets waiting to be adopted, but still made room for the new arrivals.

Now, the priority is to find foster volunteers to care for the dogs.

“One of the things that we are looking for (is) our foster volunteers to help us with those pets who need a little bit more time (than) someone to just open up their home and take care of them for a little bit, (and to) help them feel welcomed here in St. Louis, and provide them with love they until they’re free for adoption, said Sarah Javier, president and CEO of APA of Missouri.

To apply for adoption, visit the organization’s website.