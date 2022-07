ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The American Red Cross is helping those impacted by the flash flooding around St. Louis. Staff and volunteers are supporting several evacuation centers.

A regional evacuation center has been set up at 8001 Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights. It is being staffed by the Red Cross. Supplies such as water, snacks, and shelter is also being provided by the Red Cross.

More evacuation sites are being set up. Call 211 or 1-800-733-2767 to locate a nearby shelter.