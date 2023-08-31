ST. LOUIS — This is Paint Louis’s 26th year, and they will have live art events from Friday through Sunday this year. Over 500 graffiti artists from all over the world will be creating art on the flood wall and the Souls of Mischief will be hosting a show over the weekend.

Art from 2022 Paint Louis

A Paint Littles event for kids will be held by the Missouri History Museum at the flood wall. Sk8 Liborious will set up a miniature skate park. Visitors can shop and eat from food trucks. The event is outside and open to the public. It is for people of all ages. The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Floodwall at 1000 S. Wharf St. and Chouteau.

Thursday, August 31st:

Thursday Night at The Missouri History Museum: STL Mural

Happy Hour: 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Program: 6:30-8pm

Paint Louis Kick Off After Party at St. Louis Hop Shop, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 1st:

Live art at the wall begins 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Skate Park Oasis Sk8 Liborious 12-8pm

Live musical performances from 2pm–8pm

Vendor/Food Trucks: -11:30am-8pm

Saturday, September 2nd:

Live wall art 10am-8pm

Missouri History Museum Story Time: 10:30 a.m.–11 a.m.

Paint Littles spray-painting 11am-2pm

Face Painting 11am-1pm

Balloons 11am-1pm

Skate Park Oasis Sk8 Liborious 11am-8pm

Vendors/Food trucks 11am-8pm a.m.–8 p.m.

Live musical performances from 2pm–8pm

Souls Of Mischief performance, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 3rd:

Live wall art 10am-8pm

Paint Littles spray-painting 11am-2pm

Central Print print stenciling craft 11am-2pm

Skate Park Oasis Sk8 Liborious 11am-8pm

Dancers/DJs 12pm-6pm

Vendors/Food trucks 11am-8pm