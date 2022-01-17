Events in the St. Louis area celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ST. LOUIS – The life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored Monday across the St. Louis region.

One of the events honoring King’s life is the annual MLK Day 5K run and walk at Heman Park in University City. It is set to begin at 8 a.m.

Festivities began Sunday at Fountain Park in St. Louis with the annual MLK Peace Walk. Many will likely stop by the park Monday to admire the lone statue in Missouri of Dr. King.

There’s a name change for one event. The MLK Motorcade is now the MLK Votercade. That celebration will still be held at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis.

While St. Louis Public Schools will be closed, Kirkwood schools will recognize Dr. King with a drive-through event.

The Urban League will lead an event as well that starts at its headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway Blvd. They’ll serve up to 2,500 families with food, toiletries, and PPE materials from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.