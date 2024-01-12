ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For over 35 years, Martin Luther King Jr. has been nationally recognized every third Monday in January. This day honors his legacy and commitment during the Civil Rights Movement.

Days after King’s assassination, citizens pushed for a holiday commemorating the leader, but that wish was not fulfilled until 15 years later in 1983. Even then, it took time for every state to observe the day.

While many people aren’t required to go into work on the holiday, it is designated as a national day of service by Congress, described as “a day on, not a day off.”

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Coretta Scott King, wife of MLK Jr., said, “The greatest birthday gift my husband could receive is if people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds celebrated the holiday by performing individual acts of kindness through service to others.”

King was named Man of the Year by Time Magazine in 1964 and became the youngest person at the time to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day takes place on Jan. 15 this year, and there are several opportunities to get involved in the community for the day of service.