ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For over 35 years, Martin Luther King Jr. has been nationally recognized every third Monday in January. This day honors his legacy and commitment during the Civil Rights Movement.
Days after King’s assassination, citizens pushed for a holiday commemorating the leader, but that wish was not fulfilled until 15 years later in 1983. Even then, it took time for every state to observe the day.
While many people aren’t required to go into work on the holiday, it is designated as a national day of service by Congress, described as “a day on, not a day off.”
According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Coretta Scott King, wife of MLK Jr., said, “The greatest birthday gift my husband could receive is if people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds celebrated the holiday by performing individual acts of kindness through service to others.”
King was named Man of the Year by Time Magazine in 1964 and became the youngest person at the time to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day takes place on Jan. 15 this year, and there are several opportunities to get involved in the community for the day of service.
- The Missouri History Museum will hold their MLK Community Celebration Jan. 12–15 with youth activism workshops, meaningful conversation, storytelling, crafting and yoga.
- The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with Chorus Young Artists Monday evening for reflection and inspiration. This event is free to the public.
- Washington University will honor King at a commemoration on Monday afternoon, emphasizing the theme of “The Dream at Work.” There will be a livestream for those who cannot attend in person.
- St. Louis Art Museum invites citizens to watch an original theatrical piece and listen to speakers, all underlining the “richness of the Black experience in America.”
- The Annual Mid St. Louis County Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Celebration is a three-day-long experience that includes a community service project, a parade, guest speakers and more.
- St. Louis Public Library is holding an MLK Food Drive until Jan. 31 to aid the community. Products needed range from canned goods to personal care items.
- Centennial Christian Church is convening a unity gathering followed by a teaching event in Fountain Park Jan. 13. Adults and children are welcome to attend with registration.
- Clay Community Garden is hosting a community service project involving cleaning plants, a thorough cleanup, adding soil to new beds, and more. Rain or shine, the event will carry on.
- The University of Missouri – St. Louis is celebrating the life, legacy and messages of King with keynote speakers, music and scholarship presentations. This event is free and to the public.
- St. Louis Community College is holding an in-person and livestreamed event Jan. 16 that will feature speeches, award presentations and celebrating excellence within the community. Refreshments will be available prior to the program.
- The St. Louis Science Center hosts a free community steam showcase, displaying diversity within science among St. Louisans. Presentations and hands-on activities can be expected at the event Jan. 13.
- Bayer YMCA will honor the life of King with a commemorative breakfast and awards ceremony. The events begin at 7 a.m. and are free to the public.
- BLK Family Reunion invites locals to join their night of “Cocktails to Connect” MLK Celebration at Sophie’s Artist Lounge on Jan. 11. Guests will need to reserve a spot online for the event.
- BJC Healthcare is hosting their 7th annual luncheon on Jan. 12 at the Detrick Building Atrium. Drum major scholarships and awards will be presented for those who have shown tremendous service.