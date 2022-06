ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch celebrated the opening of a new building at the brewery Wednesday in south St. Louis.

It’s the first major U.S. production facility for EverGrain, which is a sustainable ingredient company backed by AB InBev. The EverGrain production facility creates “a local and sustainable supply of plant protein to fill growing consumer demand.” It turns leftover barley from brewing into protein and fiber supplements.

Officials broke ground on the building last year.