‘Everyone was just running’: Women witness shooting at Lake of the Ozarks waterfront bar

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — One man is dead following a shooting at a waterfront bar at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old man was shot and killed at Lazy Gators just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Two local women from Higginsville, Missouri, were there when the shooting happened.

“We just thought it was fireworks,” Bristow said, “and everyone was just running, saying ‘Go, go, go! There’s shots being fired.'”

Bristow and friend Sierra Norris expected a fun vacation at the Ozarks, kicking off the unofficial start to summer. They didn’t expect to hear gunshots while waiting in line at Lazy Gators.

“It was scary. It was really scary,” Bristow said. “There was people crying. There were cops everywhere. Helicopters everywhere trying to find the people.”

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said two people are in custody, but one person is still on the loose.

The victim, who deputies have not identified, was taken to the hospital where he died.

“The crazy thing is people were still wanting to go in,” Norris said. “We just wanted to get out and go back to our room and not be in the area.”

Shady Gators and Lazy Gators are connected and have the same owners.

FOX4 called Shady Gators and asked to speak with someone about the shooting. They responded, “No,” and hung up.

The bar and restaurant posted this on Facebook on Sunday: “Due to some very unfortunate circumstances, Lazy Gators will open at 1pm today instead of 11am. Shady Gators is fully open in the meantime. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

“I was scared, you know; I have a son to go home to,” Bristow said.

These moms talked to the man who tried to save the victim’s life. Bristow said she’ll carry that heavy conversation on this trip home.

“He was just crying when he came out of the bathroom,” Bristow said. “He was just so upset and said that, you know, he felt bad because he couldn’t save his life.”

If you were in the Ozarks and know anything about the shooting Saturday at Lazy Gators, call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News