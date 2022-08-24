PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A man and his father face criminal charges in his ex-girlfriend’s death Monday morning in rural Missouri.

Prosecutors have charged Michael Billingsley, 38, with second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse and domestic assault in the investigation. His father, Douglas Billingsley, 66, also faces a criminal charge for tampering with physical evidence.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, authorities received a tip that a woman was found unresponsive at a home in the 19000 block of Private Drive 6536 near Beulah, Missouri. Phelps County deputies later found Vanessa Lee Bradfield, 40, deceased at the home and determined her death to be suspicious.

Authorities did not disclose the cause of her death or a possible motive, though an investigation led several agencies to Michael Billingsley and Douglas Billingsley on Monday. Michael is being held in the Phelps County Jail without bond. Douglas was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

Douglas and Michael have court hearings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday respectively, per Missouri court records.